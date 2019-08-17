|
Paul A., Jr., 93, of Scituate, formerly of Newton and Needham passed away peacefully on the evening of August 14, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 36 years to Judith (Robinson) McGreenery. Devoted father of Paul McGreenery, III and his wife Cathy, Thomas McGreenery and his wife Annie, and step children Donna Wolfe and her husband Neil and Michael Arnott and his wife Holly. Caring grandfather of Lisa McGreenery, John McGreenery and his wife Katy, Brian McGreenery and stepgrandchildren Jack Wolfe and Michael Wolfe and great-grandson Michael McGreenery. Loving brother of the late June Ditchie and her husband Bob and the late John McGreenery and his wife Ruth. Former husband of the late Frances McGreenery. Paul was a graduate of Belmont High School and went on to earn his Mechanical Engineering degree from Northeastern University in 1949. He was a WWII veteran of the US Army and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He lived in Newton and Needham before making their family home in Scituate and spent winters in the Florida Keys for 20 years. He and his wife enjoyed travel around the country and Europe and enjoyed several cruises. He was a man of strong faith throughout his entire life and was an active parishioner of the churches he attended. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent Street, Scituate. Interment to follow at St. Marys Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Scituate Animal Shelter, 780 Chief Justice Cushing Highway, Scituate, MA 02066. www.scituateanimalshelter.org/donate For online obituary and guestbook www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com . Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 17, 2019