Paul Anthony Vallatini of Salisbury, age 59, formerly of Braintree, passed away peacefully March 23, 2019, with his family by his side, after a year long battle with cancer. He was a family man through and through with an incredible ability to balance a great core of friends and coworkers. An active man who never sat for too long, his spare time was spent with his grandchildren, refereeing lacrosse and hockey for the past 30 years, golfing, vacationing many years with the Braintree Crew and relaxing at his summer home on Cape Cod. He was born in Quincy to George and the late Rosemarie Vallatini. In addition to his father, Paul is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Kimberly; and his children, Heather of Quincy, Paul and his wife Brittany of Peabody and Tracy and her husband Peter of Exeter, N.H. He was Papa to his loving grandchildren, Jaxson, Aliana, and Cora Vallatini and Mac Robitaille; brother of George and his wife Maureen of Needham, Mike and his wife Sam of Friendswood, Texas, Joe and his wife Elle of Boston and Lisa of Quincy. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends and relatives may visit on Wednesday 4-8 p.m. at Boston Cremation (formerly Bolea-Buonfiglio Funeral Home), 116 Franklin St., Quincy. A service will be held there Thursday at 11 a.m. Donations may be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America, 9899 Main St., Suite 204, Damascus, MD 20872. To leave a condolence or share a memory, please visit www.bostoncremation.org.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 26, 2019