Paul B. Daly of Hingham, former longtime resident of Weymouth, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. He was 56. Born in Boston, he was the son of Paul V. Daly of Quincy and the late Barbara A. (Magazu). Paul Sr. resides in Quincy with his wife Irene. Paul was a 1980 graduate of Boston College High School, and later earned his bachelor's degree in Business from Stonehill College. Paul worked for many years as an Acquisition Coordinator for Weichert Real Estate Support Services. He enjoyed music, hiking, photography, going to the beach, and traveling to Provincetown, Vermont, and Florida. Paul's greatest joys were his family and friends. A loving son, dedicated brother, an adoring uncle and a loyal friend, at Paul's core was always his compassion for others. Paul was the loving brother of Karen and her husband Jim Palazzo of North Andover, Michelle and her husband Michael Tabeek of Quincy, and Marie Daly of Dorchester. He was the proud uncle of Jennifer McNeill of Chicago, Ill., Christina Palazzo of Somerville, and Sarah and Emily Tabeek of Quincy, and great-uncle of Henry, Tommy and Timmy McNeill. His family is forever grateful to the medical professionals who helped him during his illness, the staff at Dana Farber Hospital South, Spaulding Rehab., Hospice of the South Shore and his caregivers, Jacqui, Tim, Maggie, North River Home Care. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Family and friends will gather in the funeral home beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday prior to the funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy, at 10:30. Burial will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Paul's memory to the Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition, PO Box 202, Franklin, MA 02038, or the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, PO Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 22, 2019