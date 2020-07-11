Paul B. Lawler of Venice, FL and Weymouth, MA, sadly passed away in Venice on June 14, 2020. Paul was born in Waltham to James and Mary (Minton) Lawler. He attended St. Angelas Parochial School in Mattapan and graduated from Don Bosco High School in East Boston where he excelled at basketball. He was an Army veteran during the Vietnam war era. Paul was retired from Verizon, a member of the American Legion and a lifetime member of the Weymouth/Braintree Elks. Paul was an avid New England Patriots fan and follower of all Boston sports teams. Paul is predeceased by his son Paul A. Lawler and a brother James. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Carol (Creightney) and his devoted daughters Doreen (Vincent) Delvecchio, Carolyn (Ronald) Dickey and Erin (Paul) Giacoia. He was a loving and proud grandfather (Gumpa) to Vincent of the Marshfield Fire Dept., Brianna, Marissa, Erika, Krista Delvecchio, Jessica, Paul Dickey and Anthony Giacoia. He is also survived by a brother John, along with several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Paul will be forever missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him. Go Pats! A Memorial Mass to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. See www.keohane.com
