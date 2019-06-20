|
Paul B. Wight, 70, formerly a longtime resident, firefighter of Weymouth, and veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Paul is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Blair and Stacy Wight Churchill; and his siblings, David Wight and Arleen Boyd. Family and friends are invited to attend his memorial service on Friday, June 21, at 7 p.m. in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 at the rotary), Whitman. Visiting hours will be held prior to the service from 4-7. For full obituary, online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 20, 2019