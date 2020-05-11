|
Paul E. Casey "PC" of Quincy, formerly of South Boston, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joanne M. (Ferrara), he was the devoted father of Marie Giannetti and her late husband Steven of Hanover, Tina Gaffney and her husband Joseph, Nicholas Cangemi, Arthur Cangemi, Jennifer Kelly and her husband Joseph, all of Quincy, and Joanne Fraioli and her husband Joseph of Rockland. Son of the late William and Alice Casey. Brother of the late Marie Hegarty and her husband John, William Casey and Anna Casey, Alice and Frank O'Leary, Helen and Jay Sweeney, Agnes and Marty Nee, Thomas and Sis Casey, Jack Casey, Robert Casey and Edward Casey. Brother-in-law of Irene Casey and Ann Lee. Survived by 10 cherished grandchildren, one great-grandson, and several loving nieces and nephews. Retired employee of Iron Workers (local 7) and Boston University. Actively contributed to the Mass state lottery (scratchies and the daily numbers game). He loved his Red Sox and spending time with his family. He will be forever missed by all that knew him. Graveside services in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy on Thursday, May 14 . In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the or . For complete obituary and web site, please visit www.alfreddthomas.com. Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 11, 2020