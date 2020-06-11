Paul E. Ellsworth, 83, beloved husband for over 57 years of marriage to Carol A. (Mann) Ellsworth, died Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Lehigh Acres, Florida. He was formerly a resident of Braintree, North Quincy, and Dorchester. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late John and Mildred (Sullivan) Ellsworth. He was raised in Charlestown and was a graduate of Charlestown High School. After high school, he went on to serve in the United States Air Force where he was stationed in Moses Lake, Washington, Tripoli, Libya, and Greenland. Paul had been employed for over 25 years by the MBTA until his retirement. Among his years with the MBTA, he was a bus driver, a trolley driver on the green line, and rose to the position of Manager of the Operations Control Center. After his retirement, he worked for many years at Massachusetts General Hospital. Paul was a proud Boston sports fan, never missing a Red Sox, Patriots, or Bruins game. He also belonged to a bowling league at Lehigh Acres Lanes in Florida for 20 years. He enjoyed telling stories of his travels, along with his childhood memories of sneaking into the Boston Garden and Fenway Park to watch games, and once breaking the tip off the statue of Gen. Prescott's sword in Charlestown with a snowball. He loved travelling with his family to Cape Cod, Florida, Las Vegas and the Philippines. In his later years, he wouldn't miss playing along with Jeopardy on the television with his grandchildren. The devoted father to his son John E. Ellsworth of Lehigh Acres, Fla. and his daughter Susan Ellsworth-Sibayan and her husband, Dr. Santiago of the Philippines and Florida. Loving grandfather of Stephanie and Samantha Sibayan. Brother of the late Alice Millicent (Ellsworth) Salmon and her husband, the late Robert Salmon. Uncle of Patricia (Salmon) Losh and her husband, Russell of Fort Myers, Florida and the late Robert Salmon.



