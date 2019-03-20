|
Paul E. Foley, age 78, of Plymouth, formerly of Hingham, passed away surrounded by his loving family on March 17, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Dottie K. (Milner) Foley of Plymouth and the late Lois M. (Giagrando) Foley. He was the loving father of Brian Foley and his wife Margaret of Hanover, Michael Foley of Idaho, Christopher Foley and his wife Karen of Marshfield, and Amy (Foley) Kandravy and her husband Michael of Norwell. He was the stepfather of Julie (Milner) Sears of Plymouth and Scott Milner and his wife Sara of Plymouth. He was the cherished grandfather of seventeen and great-grandfather to one. He was the brother of Larry, Michael and John Foley and the late James, Anne Marie and Mary Ann Foley. He leaves many nieces and nephews. Paul was born May 31, 1940, to Lloyd F. and Ann M. (Dolan) Foley. He grew up in Milton before moving to Hull, Hingham and Plymouth. He graduated from Boston College High School and worked for forty years as a facility manager at Fitz Inn Auto Parks. After his retirement he went to work for his son Brian at Foley Marine Services in Hingham. Paul also spent his retirement following the sun by traveling with Dottie to many warm tropical destinations. He loved basking in the sun whether on vacation or spending time boating. He enjoyed nice cars, taking care of his lawn and made sure they were both meticulously cared for and maintained. Paul loved his family above all and will be known for his kind, gentle and giving spirit. He will be dearly missed. A period of visitation will take place on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cartmell Life Celebration Home, 150 Court Street, Plymouth. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019, 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Church, 147 North Street, Hingham. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in Paul's name to Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Dr., Norwell, MA 02061 or www.nvna.org. For more information or to sign the online guest book, please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 20, 2019