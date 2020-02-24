|
Paul E Foster, Jr. of Quincy, died on February 19, 2020 at the VA Hospital in West Roxbury. Paul was born in Boston on August 30, 1943 Paul attended Brookline High School, and earned a Bachelor' and Master's degree In history at Boston University and the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, Mass. respectively. Paul was the devoted son of Paul and Ann Foster of Brookline and Brighton, Mass. Commissioned as a Lieutenant upon graduating from the ROTC Program at BU, Paul served in Vietnam. Paul's service ended tragically when his Amtrak Vehicle hit a mine. Badly wounded, he was awarded a Purple Heart in April of 1967. Upon leaving the service, Paul pursued a thirty plus year career as a social worker. He was honored for his service by the Department of Transitional Assistance in April of 2022. He was also a loyal member of the service Union, SEIU local 509. Both the Military funeral and the burial will take place this Thursday, February 27, at 1 p.m. at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA. Donations may be made to one of the following: The VA Hospital in Quincy, the s Project or the Quincy VA Office.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 24, 2020