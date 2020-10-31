1/
Paul E. Pike Jr.
Paul Edwin Pike Jr., a resident of Quincy, died peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. He was 72. Devoted father of Christian Pike and partner Diane of Hyde Park, Justine Sonia and her husband Rick of Framingham and Jeffrey Pike and his wife Wendy of Newton. He was the loving grandfather of 3. Paul was the dear brother of Robert and Kenneth Pike, both of Quincy and the late baby Richard. He is also survived by loving nieces Tiffany and Kimberly McDonough. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 8:30-10 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Anns Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Following cremation, Paul will be interred privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Paul may be made to Boston Children's Hospital, 401 Park Dr., Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215 or visit www.childrenshospital.org. Visit www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-KEOHANE for online condolences and directions.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 31, 2020.
