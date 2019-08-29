|
Paul E. Prendergast of Hanson, formerly of Whitman and South Boston, whom spent his later falls and winters in Naples, Fla., passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family August 28, 2019. H e is survived by his beloved wife, Christine (Ministeri) Prendergast; his daughter, Sharon MacDonald and husband Greg of Hanson; and daughter, Deborah Bushey and husband Marc of Plympton; brothers, Thomas A. of Fla., Robert K. of S. Boston, James M of Malden; sister, Mary L. Mieth of Malden and late John J. of Ga., and William J. of Hingham; his loving grandchildren, Cameron MacDonald, Hannah MacDonald, Leslie Bushey, and Ethan Bushey. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Paul was a retired machinist for MBTA after 29 years and U.S. Army Reserves. He enjoyed spending endless hours with his family and took pride in being "Papa" to his grandchildren. Paul was a man full of love, and he will always be remembered by many. Anyone who he came into contact with felt his love. Relatives and friends invited to attend visiting hours in the MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., Whitman on Friday, Aug. 30, 5-8 p.m. Funeral Mass Saturday in Holy Ghost Church, Whitman at 9 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Blue Faery, the Adrienne Wilson Liver Cancer Assoc., 1919 Oxmoor Rd., Ste 257, Birmingham, AL 35209. For directions or to send a condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 29, 2019