Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Agatha Church
Milton, MA
View Map
Paul F. Degnan Obituary
Paul F. Degnan, 87 of Milton, Humarock and Newport, RI passed into eternal life on August 16, 2019. He loved his family, friends, a day at the beach, a good BC tailgate and naps, not necessarily in that order. Son of the late John and Marie (Scollard) and brother of the late Mary (Degnan) Grace. Predeceased in 2013 by his beloved wife of 55 years, Gina (DelRosso) Degnan. Loving father of Paul E. Degnan and his wife Danielle of Canton, Susan M. Degnan of Milton, Thomas J. Degnan and his wife Jennifer of Norwell, and Teri Degnan of Newport, RI. Cherished grandfather of Elissa, Olivia and Caroline of Norwell and Paul J. and John of Canton. Paul grew up in Dorchester, attended Boston College, served in the US Army, attended Boston College Law School then successfully practiced law in Boston for 40+ years. After the Service, he met and married the love of his life, Gina and they started a family shortly thereafter. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. He always had a kind word or a subtle joke to share. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home 326 Granite Ave Milton Monday 4-7 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton Tuesday morning at 10:30. Private burial will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Boston College High School, Advancement Office, 150 William T. Morrissey Blvd, Boston, MA 02125. Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 17, 2019
