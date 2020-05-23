|
Paul F. "Porky" Earle, 87 of Whitman, formerly of Quincy passed away, May 21st, in the Sachem Center for Health and Rehab. Paul was raised in Roxbury, son of the late Edmund and Louise (Beech) Earle. He proudly served in the Army, during the Korean war and received the Purple Heart and a was a member of the Whitman VFW. Paul was a master plumber and worked for the City of Quincy Department of Public Works until his retirement. Paul was the beloved husband of 64 years to Patricia {Lennon} Earle loving father to John Earle of Whitman, Gary Earle and his wife Lisa of Plymouth, Paul Earle and his wife Chrissy of Holbrook cherished Papa to Ashleigh Earle of Holbrook. Brother of Ellen Dunn of Mashpee Marie Gostanian of East Bridgewater and Theresa Valentine of Amesbury. Predeceased by John Earle, Edmund Earle, Marion Stearns and Alfred Earle: also survived by many nieces and nephews. Paul was an avid sports fan and played ball for the Roxbury Red Raiders, he also coached the Quincy Youth Baseball League. His greatest joy was coaching his three sons. A private burial will be held in the Colebrook Cemetery, Whitman. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. For online condolences please visit www.blanchardfc.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 23, 2020