Paul F. Gervasi, age 74, of Weymouth and Plymouth, passed away peacefully, on November 23, 2019, after a long, yet courageous Battle with Parkinson's Disease. Paul was affectionately cared for by his wife, of 36 blissful years, Madalyn. Paul embraced his educational career, teaching mathematics in the Hingham Public Schools for 31 years. Paul was a graduate of Archbishop Williams High School, Class of 1964. Paul also obtained his masters degree + in education from Bridgewater College. Paul was a talented craftsman. He enjoyed refurbishing his Weymouth home and designed his Plymouth residence. Paul also enjoyed gardening. Upon his retirement from teaching, Paul cherished his brief career with L. Walker Tours. Paul is survived by his beloved wife Madalyn Gervasi (Cedrone) of Weymouth, his loving daughters Lisa Lloyd and her husband Courtney of North Reading and Tricia Grisham and her husband Jerry of Georgia. Paul is also survived by his grandson Benjamin and his siblings Anthony, Frederick, Marie, and Patricia. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation for Paul on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 9 -11:30 a.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) Weymouth, MA. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private at a later date in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. Donations in memory of Paul may be made to at P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. For directions or online condolences please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 27, 2019