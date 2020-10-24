1/
Paul F. Johnson
1948 - 2020
Paul F. Johnson, 72 of Quincy passed away Tuesday October 13, 2020 after a short illness. Son of the late Francis and Paula Johnson. Former husband of Catherine Johnson. Beloved father of Melinda (Johnson) Parsons of Kingston, and her former husband Harold Parsons, Jr. Grandfather of Victoria and Emelia Parsons and the late Julia Parsons. Brother of Mary Johnson, Beth Harvey and her husband Steven, and the late Peter and Gregory Johnson. Brother in law of Kathleen Johnson. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Paul was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps serving during the Vietnam War. He was a retired employee as a supervisor for Howard Johnson Co in the meat commissary in Quincy, MA. Donations in Paul's memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Relatives and friends invited to attend a burial service with Military Honors on Wednesday Oct. 28th at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at 10:30 am. To send a condolence visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Washington Street
Whitman, MA 02382
781-447-4141
Memories & Condolences
October 21, 2020
Mr. Johnson,
Sir, as a fellow Marine I would just like to say thank you for your service and sacrifice for our Country when you served with the USMC during the Vietnam War. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.

Semper Fi Devil Dog!
Mike Casey USMC ‘85- ‘89
Mike Casey
October 20, 2020
Paul, sharing teenage experiences with you and your brothers and all of the “bowling alley gang” will go down in my mind as something very precious. We had so much fun. Peace my friend.
Paul Oconnell
Friend
October 20, 2020
Mindy,Beth,Mary and and the family, we are so sorry for your loss. We have many fond memories of Paul and enjoyed running into him at the beach in more recent years. Our thoughts are with you.
Cousin Linda and Frank Tricomi
Family
October 20, 2020
Melinda and the Johnson family I am deeply saddened by Pauls passing . We shared so great memories over the years he will be missed .....
Bob Neil
Friend
October 18, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Carol Ann Camp
October 16, 2020
Many fond memories growing up With our cousins . Paul Rest In Peace
Bobby Siitonen
