Paul F. Vecchione Obituary
Paul F. Vecchione, 76, of Abington, formerly of Braintree, passed away May 31, 2019 at Brockton Hospital. Father of Paul of Marshfield, James and Robert both of Rockland and Laurie Vecchione of Scituate. Brother of Domenic of Brockton, Anthony of Avon and the late Vincent. He is also survived by his six grandchildren. Paul was born in Weymouth and raised in Braintree. He had worked as a horse trainer for many years at the Rockingham Park race track in Salem N.H. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 5, at 11 a.m. in the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St, (Rte. 37), Braintree. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit the funeral home prior to the service from 10 to 11a.m. For information and directions please visit www.mcmasterfh.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 3, 2019
