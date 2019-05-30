|
Paul G. Scalia of Hull passed away on May 23, 2019 at the age of 60. He was the father of Jamie Butler of Avon, Paul Hallisey of Richmond, Va., and John and Anthony Scalia of Hull; brother of Jack Scalia of Franklin and Diane Glennon of Westfield, N.Y. Paul was born in Boston, the son of Anthony and Anna (Verrier) Scalia. Paul was a Holy man who strived to be good. He loved the beach and spending time with his family there every summer. Without him life would have been very different for many and would remember him for his love and dedication towards others. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday June 1, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel, 21 Pond Street, Hingham. Relatives and friends invited. A private family funeral service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a in Pauls memory. For online guest book and additional information, please go to www.downingchapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 30, 2019