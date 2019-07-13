|
Paul G. Williamson, 92, of Hanson formerly of Quincy, passed away peacefully July 7, 2019 following a brief illness. He leaves behind his beloved children Richard Williamson and his late wife Deborah Jo, daughter Gail Alger-Wilcox and husband Robin, son Brian Williamson and wife Anne, his daughter-in-law Donna Williamson and his loving friend Janet Smith. He is predeceased by his parents Ethel G (Brady) Williamson, his father John H. Williamson and brothers John "Jack" J. and Kenneth L. Williamson. Also survived by nieces Jane Rennie and Lois Major and her husband Don. 8 grandchildren, Richard, Jon, Sean, Shannon, Amina, Patrick, James and Jessica and spouses and an amazing 17 great-grandchildren. Several more nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, returned home and worked for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts DPW as a civil engineer then the head of snow and ice control for District 7 before retiring. When he retired from the state, he spent a couple of years working in Saudi Arabia before returning home. He spent the remaining years working as a "clerk of the works" on numerous large projects in Boston and the South Shore before retiring at age 80. He was an avid golfer and a charter member of Pembroke Country Club, where he hit a coveted "Hole in One". His humor, wit and storytelling always kept people laughing. He loved music and played several instruments including the piano, drums, guitar among others. Playing piano, singing and entertaining was one of his greatest enjoyments. His family was very important to him. He loved spending time with the family and especially loved the annual family reunions in Hilton Head. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Greenleaf Street entrance of Mount Wollaston Cemetery in Quincy at 9:45 a.m. for a graveside service with military honors at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory may be made to the ; 209 West Central Street, Suite 220, Natick, MA 01760. Assisting the family is: Hamel-Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service of Massachusetts HamelLydon.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 13, 2019