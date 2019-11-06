|
|
Paul H. Corkum, of Abington, formerly of North Quincy, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the age of 75. He was the beloved son of the late Arnold J. and Marion R. (Kimball) Corkum. Brother of David A. Corkum and his wife Joanne of Hudson, N.H. Uncle of Lindsay and Kristen Corkum. Relatives and friends invited to attend visitation on Thursday, Nov. 7, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints, 547 Manley St., West Bridgewater 10 -11 a.m. Funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Blue Hills Cemetery in Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on Pauls memory to The West Bridgewater Ward Missionary Fund, 34 Erin St., Whitman, MA 02382. Arrangements by the MacKinnon Funeral Home, Whitman. For directions or to send a condolence visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 6, 2019