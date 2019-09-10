Home

Paul H. Meede Jr.

Paul H. Meede Jr. Obituary
Paul Meede Jr.. of Marshfield, passed away on September 4, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved son of the late Paul H. Meede, Sr. and Olivia (Cook) Meede and dear brother of the late George Meede of Marshfield and Caroll Ducott of Rockland, Paul is survived by his devoted cousin, Gail Maguire of Rockland, and many loving cousins, friends and neighbors. Paul was a long-time resident of Marshfield. He loved Rexhame Beach and living by the ocean, tending to his gardens. He had a genuine love for animals and all forms of wildlife, and cared for many stray cats over the years. Paul will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. For online guest book and updated service information, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 10, 2019
