Paul Henry Weatherbee
Paul Henry Weatherbee formerly of Brighton, Mass. died July 5, 2020 in Newton at the age of 68. He was the son of the late Elmer Nugent Weatherbee and Anne Mae (MacEachern) Weatherbee. Paul was born in Weymouth and raised in Abington, Mass. He graduated from Bridgewater State College in 1973. He was the Advertising Production Manager and graphic designer for Filenes Basement until his retirement in 2012. Paul leaves his life partner John Montgomery of Boston. Paul and John loved the theater, travel, collecting art, and spending time with family and friends. He was an excellent writer, editor and artist and had an avid interest in history. Paul is considered a brother to Maureen (Johnson) Weatherbee, his sister in-law, as well as her sister Diane Johnson. Paul, for years, wrestled with Parkinsons Disease, which slowly took his strength, but never his appetite, kindness, or humor. He leaves nieces Kristen Weatherbee McGrann, Jennifer Weatherbee Collentro, and nephew Adam Weatherbee. His brothers James Howard Weatherbee and Elmer Joseph Weatherbee predeceased him. A celebration of life will be announced at another date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Paul Henry Weatherbee 73 Art Scholarship c/o Bridgewater State University Foundation, ATTN: BSU Foundation, PO Box 42, Bridgewater, Ma 02324. Gifts may also be made online at give.bridgew.edu/BSFund (select designation, "other" and type in "Paul Henry Weatherbee 73 Art Scholarship)." To share a memory of Paul or to send a note of condolence, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 8, 2020.
July 7, 2020
Dear Paul: May you Rest In Peace. From the first day we met at Bridgewater State in September 1969, little did we know our friendship would span 50+ years. We had a lot of fun those early years. As our friendship grew over time, we shared good times and bad and we knew we would be there for each other no matter what was needed. Our mutual love and respect for each other was a rare gift. My life will never be the same without you in it and you will be greatly missed. Both Larry and I enjoyed your visits to our Cape homes and sharing meals at our favorite places. With all my love forever, Stella
Stella Citrano
