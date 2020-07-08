Dear Paul: May you Rest In Peace. From the first day we met at Bridgewater State in September 1969, little did we know our friendship would span 50+ years. We had a lot of fun those early years. As our friendship grew over time, we shared good times and bad and we knew we would be there for each other no matter what was needed. Our mutual love and respect for each other was a rare gift. My life will never be the same without you in it and you will be greatly missed. Both Larry and I enjoyed your visits to our Cape homes and sharing meals at our favorite places. With all my love forever, Stella

Stella Citrano