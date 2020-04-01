|
Paul "P.K." Howlett, 60, of Scituate, Massachusetts passed away on March 25, 2020. Born and raised in Buffalo, New York; he was the son of the late Paul Howlett and surviving mother, Bernie Howlett. P.K. was an enthusiastic and skilled hunter, fisherman and boater. With every project he took on, he approached it with the same love and dedication he gave every task in his life. Still an avid Buffalo Bills fan after 30+ years in New England, you could find him making his famous chicken wings on Sunday's to cheer them on to win or mostly loose. He found the most joy in spending time with his children and grandchildren. P.K. is survived by his siblings Bruce Howlett (wife June), Leah Howlett, Joanne Howlett and Sandra Hoke. He is lovingly remembered by his four children, Caitlin Walsh (husband Michael) and children, Dominic, Taegan, Kinley, Rexxen and soon to arrive granddaughter; daughter, Molly Howlett (Eric Norlin) and soon to arrive grandson; and sons, Kevin and Conor Howlett. P.K. is also remembered by his former wife, Judy Lalime, and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of P.K.'s life will be scheduled for later this Summer. In lieu of flowers, condolences can be made to a fund which is set up for assisting with education for his young loved ones left behind. Via the Venmo account @PKHmemfund or mailed to 16 Mitchell Ave., Scituate, MA 02066. For an online guest book, please visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 1, 2020