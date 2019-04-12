|
Paul I. Ware, age 93, of Milton passed away April 9, 2019, at the John Adams Healthcare Facility in Quincy. Born and raised in Dorchester, he attended Vocational High School in Boston and was a proud Navy veteran of World War II. He was a longtime employee of the Metropolitan District Commission before retiring. After retiring he enjoyed walking, golfing and telling stories. Beloved husband of Dorothy T. (Devine), he was the father of Paul Ware of Rockland, Barbara McEvoy and her husband Robert of Quincy, Michael Ware of S. Boston, Lorraine Rioux and her husband Real of Falmouth, Maine, Mark Ware of Weymouth and the late Dorothy Klier and Robert Ware. Dear brother of Irene Duff of Dorchester, Barbara DiVito of Hull and the late Alice Gillon, Beverly Herlihy, Raymond Ware, and John Ware. Proud grandfather of Michelle, David, Sean, Brian, Chris, Matthew, Laura, Katie, Bobby, Emily, John, Caroline, Courtney, Maggie, and great-grandfather of Sarah, Allison and Kyla. Funeral Mass at St. Elizabeths Church, Milton Saturday morning at 11:30. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Saturday morning prior to the mass from 9 to 11 a.m. Burial in Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Parkinsons Foundation at www.parkinson.org. For guest book see www.alfreddthomas.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 12, 2019