|
|
Paul J. Breslin, 74, of Pensacola, Fla., passed away on March 7, 2019. He was a native of Quincy, Mass. He lived in Tuscaloosa and Thorsby, Ala., and finally settled in Pensacola, Fla. He served his country valiantly first in the U.S. Navy and subsequently as a civilian officer in the Merchant Marine. In his final years of service, he served as the Captain of multiple Naval vessels, including the USNS Pollux and Altair. Much of his career was in support of U.S. Naval missions. He served in every military conflict from Vietnam to the Gulf War. During his travels he met many interesting people and learned to communicate in their native languages. Paul was a vibrant conversationalist and he had an enormous sense of humor which he displayed often through his ability to captivate young and old with stories of his adventures traveling the world. He was an avid reader and researcher. His interests included languages, world history, cultures and geography, computer science, insects, genealogy and many more topics. He was preceded in death by his parents, James L. and Frances D. Breslin, and a brother, Philip J. Breslin with whom he shared a home. He is survived by two sons, a daughter, and a granddaughter, Thomas R. Breslin, Norcross, Ga., Stephen L. Breslin (Lindsay), Buffalo, N.Y., and Alison B. (Donald) and Olivia Powers, Thorsby, Ala. In addition, he is survived by a sister and brother-in-law Elizabeth and William Robertson of Tuscaloosa, Ala., and Washington Grove, Md.; as well as many cousins. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the graveside service for Paul June 5, at 11 a.m. in Milton Cemetery, 211 Centre St., Milton, Mass. For online condolences, visit www.hamellydon.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 31, 2019