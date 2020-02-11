|
|
Paul J. (Jovakin) Moriarty, 90, of Hanover, entered his eternal rest on February 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He joins his recently departed loving wife, Margaret "Peggy" (Garabedian) Sahagian-Moriarty. He will be deeply missed by his six children, ten grandchildren, siblings, extended family, friends and colleagues. Paul was known for his expertise in building law, quick wit, infectious smile, love of dancing, and for his kind, compassionate spirit. Paul was the first of five children of Archie Moriarty and Leanora "Nora" Ferreira. Born in Roxbury and raised in Dorchester, he attended Boston High School of Commerce. Paul received his degree in accounting from Suffolk University. He then enlisted in the Air Force and served with distinction in the Quartermaster Corps while based in Wyoming. After serving, he returned to Boston obtaining a Law Degree and an MBA from Suffolk University. Paul was admitted to the Massachusetts and Federal Bar and practiced law as a partner at Johnson, Haufler and Moriarty. Paul continued his distinguished career as in-house counsel at the Boston Building Department and the Boston Redevelopment Authority. In the 1970s, he was recruited to create a State Building Code for Massachusetts. This code became a model for subsequent national and international building regulations and standards. He later founded Paul J. Moriarty and Associates, a code consultancy group where he created a model for third party services assisting Building Departments in regulatory management of very large, complex real estate projects. The model is now standard practice throughout the country. Paul continued to work every day running PJMA until his recent illness. Paul had a passion for real estate law and has been a significant contributor, friend and mentor to the construction regulations industry; educating construction executives, municipal building officials and legal professionals, imparting his vast experience and knowledge to the next generation. He was a longtime member and friend of the Massachusetts Building Commissioners & Inspectors, Southeastern Massachusetts Building Inspectors Association, and Building Officials of Western Massachusetts. Paul also served as an officer and board member for the Builders and Remodelers Associations of Greater Boston, Homebuilders and Remodelers of Massachusetts, and was the General Counsel Emeritus of BRAGB. Pauls industry honors and awards are numerous; having been recognized by every association he has served, inclusive of the NAHB Lifetime Spike and the 2011 Legends of the Industry Award from the HBRM. Paul is survived by loving family members, including his children, Mark Moriarty and his wife Lexi; Cheryl Mahoney and her husband Kevin; Karin Mingels and her husband Greg; Gail Ciano and her husband Nicholas; Linda Sahagian; Susan DesRoches and her husband Matt. His ten grandchildren, Aidan and Zoe Moriarty; Christopher and Ed Mahoney; Jacob, Keith, Andrea and the late Adam Mingels; Jared Ciano; and Travis and Cameron DesRoches. He is also survived by his siblings, Marie, John, Robert, and is predeceased by his sister Claire. His in-laws Mitchell Garabedian and his late wife Ida, Edward Garabedian and his wife Jane, and Anna Garabedian. He will be greatly missed by a multitude of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Pauls family extends their deepest gratitude to the staff of Newton Wellesley Hospital. The physicians who took care of him; the surgical team and especially the staff of the ICU, 6 East and the Care Dimensions hospice team, who exhibited the utmost compassion and care for Paul and our entire family. Visitation will be held at the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington Street, Route 53, Hanover, on Wednesday, February 12 from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. A funeral Mass celebrating his life will be held on Thursday, February 13, at 11am at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart, 392 Hanover St., Route 139, Hanover. Interment will follow at Hanover Center Cemetery, Hanover. At the request of the family, donations in lieu of flowers, may be made in Paul's memory to the Scleroderma Foundation (www.scleroderma.org). For directions and to sign Paul's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 11, 2020