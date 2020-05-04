|
Paul J. Urban, 79, of Bridgewater, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at his home peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Patricia (Szumski) Urban. Paul was born August 7, 1940 in Taylor, PA, he was a son of the late Paul and Genevieve (Lasky) Urban. Raised and educated in Pa., Paul was a graduate of Duryea High School and later a graduate of Boston University and Bridgewater State College. He received his master's degree in Teaching. Paul taught and coached at Oliver Ames, Plymouth-Carver, East Bridgewater and Bridgewater Raynham High Schools. He served as a tremendous leader, mentor, coach and athletic director to his students and players. Paul was a hall of fame football coach and a division one scholarship football player- Boston University. Paul is survived by his loving wife, Patricia (Szumski) Urban; his children, Paul Urban, Jr., Kimberly Deveau and her husband Mark, Melissa Urban, and Jay Urban and his wife Michelle;and his grandson, Cooper Deveau. All funeral services for Paul will be private due to the Covid19 Virus Service restrictions. Donations may be made to Beacon Hospice, 182 North Main St., Fall River, MA 02720 For online guest book and obituary visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 4, 2020