The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Woletskas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul J. Woletskas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul J. Woletskas Obituary
Paul J. Woletskas, of Braintree, formerly of South Boston, passed away on April 1, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Mary P. (Gately) Woletskas. Loving father of Julie A. Woletskas of Stoughton, and Leah M. Nabstedt and her husband, Joseph, of Braintree. Brother of James T. Woletskas of Easton, and Dennis C. Woletskas and Robert M. Woletskas both of Stoughton. Cherished Papa to Patrick, Jack, Danny, and Paul. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home,, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Funeral services will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home. South Weymouth. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA, 02379 See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
Download Now