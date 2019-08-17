|
Norwell resident Paul K Keiter, 77, died on Thursday, August 8, 2019, after a long period of illness. At his request, no public service will be held. Paul Keiter was born February 8, 1942 in Portland, Oregon to Kingman and Charlotte Keiter. Paul was a driven person who would accomplish anything he set his mind to do. He grew up in a very large family and the son of Kingman, an Episcopalian priest at All Saints Episcopal Church in Portland, Oregon. As a child, Paul was known to be very intelligent and a bit of a rebel, but always a fun and loving sibling and son. After high school, Paul left Oregon for New Orleans, Louisiana and it was here that he found a job working for Nasa on the Apollo 11 project and where he met his wife Virginia Ginny Keiter and adopted their only son, Matthew. They later moved to Massachusetts where he spent many years managing government communications projects for GTE and then General Dynamics, Paul was widowed in 2012 after his wife Ginny was stricken with short, but devastating illness. He is survived by his son Matthew Keiter, daughter in-law Anna Keiter and granddaughter Payton Keiter. Brother of Walter Keiter, Margaret Lapic, John Keiter, and Hobie Keiter. Sister in-law Geraldine Fitzgerald and husband John. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the St. Jude Hospital in his name. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-659-2200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 17, 2019