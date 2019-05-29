|
Paul Killinger, 69, of Kingston died on May 24, 2019. Born to the late James B. and Geraldine (Mullen) Killinger. He was raised and educated in Rockland, graduating from Rockland High School in 1968. Paul was a football guy who loved the game. He loved his friends and players, but he loved his family beyond measure. Paul married Jane Cullinan, his junior high and high school sweetheart 49 years ago. Paul is survived by his beloved wife, Jane; his daughter, Jenny and her husband Mike Cina of Kingston: and his daughter, Katie and her husband Vin or Old Tappan, N.J. Paul was Papa to Maddie Cina (10), Mikey Cina (8), Julianna D'Angelis (8), Louie D'Angelis (6), and Avery D'Angelis (4 months). He is also survived by his brother, James F. Killinger and his wife Janet; and his brother, Robert N. Killinger and wife Jan, all of Rockland. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly, and Carrie, Matt, and Erin Rodman whom he loved dearly. And yes, Brian, Jim, Mike, Matt, Peter, Ralph, Ron, Steve, Tim, Tom, and Zano, who were all his best friends. The Killinger family invites friends and loved ones to celebrate his life on Thursday, May 30, from 5-8 p.m. in the Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home, 135 Union St., Rockland. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 31, at 9 a.m. in the Holy Family Church in Rockland. Burial will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery in Rockland.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 29, 2019