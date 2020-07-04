Paul Lamont Dube of Amherst, MA, formerly of Marshfield Hills, MA and West Paris, ME, passed away in Amherst, MA, on June 21, 2020, at the age of 95. Paul was born in Quincy, MA on June 1, 1925 to the late Herman P. Dube and Viola F. Dube. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Nancy S. Dube (nee: Spiers), as well as his children; Paul L. Dube, Jr. (Pamela) of Raleigh, NC; David C. Dube, (Elaine) of Fort Wayne, IN; Marcia J. Hilton (Stephen) of Norway, ME; and Nancy D. Doubleday (Jim) of Pelham, MA. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Andrea E. Dube (Tom Hill) of New Orleans, LA; Michael T. Dube (Bianca) of Garner, NC; Jeffrey M. Dube (Katie) of Apex, NC; Amy C. Dube of Finley, OH; Casey J. Hilton (Joseph Sayer) of Boyds, MD; and Kelley F. Hilton (David Rich) of Potsdam, NY. Also, his sister Viola E. Iungerich, of Encino, CA and sister-in-law Midge L. Dube, of Norwalk, CT. He was preceded in death by brother Richard S. Dube and brother-in-law Russell Iungerich. Paul was raised in Quincy, MA and was a 1943 graduate of Quincy High School. He was a veteran of World War II enlisting immediately upon high school graduation, at the age of 17, into the U.S. Navy. He went on to earn a bachelor's and master's degree in education from Bridgewater State College and was a lifelong educator. This included teaching college physics at Wentworth Institute for 13 years, as well as working at Braintree, Scituate, Upper Cape Cod Vocational Tech and Brockton high schools. He culminated his career as the founder and long-term director of the New Start School, an alternative high school located in Westwood, MA. As a member of the Rural Lodge A.F. & A.M, Quincy, MA. Paul was a Mason for 72 years. Paul had a variety of interests including sailboat racing, flying and horses. As a member of the Quincy Yacht Club, as well as the Satuit Boat Club, he participated in sailboat racing in Quincy and Scituate Harbors. While in his early sixties he earned his pilot's license and was a member of the South Shore Flying Club. As a lifetime horse enthusiast Paul's interests included Welsh Ponies, show horses, and horse driving. While living in Marshfield Hills, where he and Nancy raised their four children, there were always horses and ponies, along with several goats, in their barn and backyard paddock. So, they named their home Panadama Farm. In retirement Paul and Nancy, plus the horses, moved to a 160-acre farm in West Paris, ME where he continued pursuing his interest in horses by building riding rings and trails. This became the second Panadama Farm. He continued to own horses until moving to Amherst. On a future date a Memorial Service will be held in the Marshfield Hills area. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Maine Animal Protection Society, MSSPA, P.O. BOX 10, Windham, ME 04082 or www.msspa.com
