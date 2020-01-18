|
|
Paul M. Foster, 64, of Hanover, formerly of Weymouth, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, January 9, 2020. He was the son of the late Robert and Lucy (Lavoie) Foster of Hanover. He attended both Weymouth and Hanover schools. After high school he began a career as a welder with Byrne Industries of Hingham until his retirement. Paul was an all around fun loving son, brother and uncle. He enjoyed music, hiking and camping in the White Mountains. He also loved spending time with family and friends. He leaves behind his brother and sister, Robert Foster of Hanover, Jeanne (Foster) and late husband Thomas Barron Jr. of Hanson. In addition to his siblings he also leaves behind 3 nephews, Tyler Barron of Hanson, Patrick and wife Kristina Barron of Raynham and Zachery Barron of Hanson. He was the great-uncle to Kinsley and Preston Barron. All services were private followed by cremation.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 18, 2020