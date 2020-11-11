Paul Murray Henricks, age 68, DVM, MVetSc, DACVIM, of Milton, passed away at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, on September 9, after suffering a heart attack two days earlier at Beth Israel Deaconess-Milton Hospital. Paul was born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. He married Patricia (Tricia) Gallo, PhD, DVM June 18, 1988 in Saskatoon. He was a member of American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine, American Veterinary Medical Association, Massachusetts Veterinary Medical Association, and the American Association of Feline Practitioners. He leaves behind not only Patricia, but innumerable veterinary colleagues, patients and clients he served over the years. He studied and practiced veterinary medicine in Saskatoon, Winnipeg and Regina, Canada. He completed his residency training in internal medicine at the Western College of Veterinary medicine, University of Saskatchewan and was an assistant professor there, until moving to Massachusetts in 1988. He specialized in internal medicine at South Shore Veterinary Associates, Cape Animal Referral, Vetcision Referral, Westford Veterinary Emergency and Referral, the Boston Cat Hospital and VCA Roberts Animal Hospital. He is remembered as an extremely kind and talented man who gave wholeheartedly to many interns, residents and clients over the years. Paul always had a passion for everything to do with flying. He was licensed to fly ultralight planes, enjoyed gliding, and loved hot air ballooning. His days off were spent either volunteering at the New England Air Museum in Hartford, Connecticut or building vintage model airplanes. He cherished his Devon Rex cats. Tricia recalls their favorite trips to Tanzania and Kenya, the Galapagos, Botswana, South Africa, Egypt including Cairo and the Nile, and scuba diving in Maui, Bonaire and Grand Cayman. His coworkers will remember and miss him. Donations in his memory can be made to the Ricky Fund for the study of Feline Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy at the Winn Feline Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store