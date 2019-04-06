|
|
Paul M. Nicholson of Braintree, formerly of South Weymouth, passed away at the Hancock Park Rehabilitation Center in Quincy on Sunday evening, March 31, 2019, after a brief illness. Paul was born in Boston and raised in Dorchester. He proudly served in the Navy. He was a Korean War veteran and was an lifetime member of the American Legion Post 86 of Braintree and served as the financial officer for many years. He was the beloved husband to the late Jean M. Nicholson; the father of Paul F. Nicholson and his wife Shirley of Pembroke, Aline T. Hartnett and her husband Lawrence of Wellington, Fla., Linda J. Keough and her husband Michael of Sandwich, Donna M. Makaroff of Quincy, John A. Nicholson and his wife Kathy of Holbrook and Stephen E. Nicholson and his wife Christine of Columbus, Ohio. He was grandfather to 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Paul was the beloved brother of the late John E. Nicholson, Clare Collins of Mount Dora, Fla., Aline Flynn of Fort Myers, Fla., Bettyann Nicholson Marsland of Ellington, Conn. He was the son of the late John and Elizabeth Nicholson. Visiting hours for Paul will be held at the Mortimer N. Peck-Russell Peck Funeral Home, 516 Washington Street, Braintree, on Monday, April 8, from 4-8 p.m. A gathering will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 9, at 9 a.m. to be followed by a funeral Mass at St. John the Baptist Parish, 44 School Street, Quincy, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Rather than flowers, the family sincerely requests that donations in Paul's memory be sent to the Hancock Park Staff Appreciation Fund, 164 Parkingway, Quincy, MA 02169.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 6, 2019