Paul Michael Gettings, 84, passed away on September 7, 2020, in his home. He was the loving husband of the late Patricia (Vercellone) Gettings. Born in Lowell, January 30, 1936, he was the youngest of four boys, son of the late John and Anna (Ahern) Gettings. Paul was raised and educated in Lowell and graduated from Lowell High School in 1953. He served 30 years in the Massachusetts National Guard, retiring as Lt. Colonel and the states senior intelligence officer in 1982. Paul had a long career as a salesman and buyer in retail. He worked for the Jordan Marsh Company for 25 years, beginning as a clerk in the Lowell store before managing the china and housewares departments in the Peabody store and becoming china buyer for 10 stores in all from 1970-79. He went on to be the buyer for Daniel Low & Co. in Salem (1980-94) before finishing his career at Shreve, Crump & Low in Chestnut Hill. Paul lived in Middleton for 55 years and was a past chairman of the town's finance committee. He hosted a high-stakes poker game in his home for two decades and later played at the Elks Lodge in Wakefield. He was an avid golfer, and he loved music, playing the piano for at least an hour every day until recently. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, John Gettings and Michele Winkler-Gettings of Danvers and a daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Matthew Brink of Abington, four grandchildren, Maxwell and Jude Gettings and Mallory and Colton Brink. He was predeceased by his brothers, John, Charles, and William Gettings. A graveside service was held privately due to the pandemic. Public services will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Pauls name to Care Dimensions
