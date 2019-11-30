|
Paul O. Kelley, 78, of Quincy, Mass., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, November 24, 2019. He is survived by his daughter Melissa Kelley Clark and her husband Jason of Abington, Mass. and his son Matthew Kelley and his wife Kimberly of East Bridgewater. He also leaves behind 3 beautiful grandsons, Daniel, Matthew and Patrick. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Suzanne. Paul was a loving husband, father and grandfather and known to many as "the Mayor" due to his love of people and conversation. Paul grew up in Dorchester, Mass. In his early adult years, he was a competitive rollerskater and together with his wife, won numerous competitions. Paul joined the United States Army and was active from 1964 to 1969. He became a Boston Firefighter and served proudly for 32 years, retiring as Captain. Paul was a life member of the American Legion Post 86 and most recently served as 3rd vice commander and membership officer. Visiting hours will be on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. at the Peck Funeral Home, 516 Washington St, Braintree, MA. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Clare Church, 1244 Liberty St, Braintree, MA.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 30, 2019