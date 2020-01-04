|
|
Paul P. Murphy, Jr of Plymouth formerly of Braintree, Hanover, Quincy and Florida passed away peacefully on January 1st. Beloved husband of Idelia (Jayme) Murphy, loving father of David A. Murphy and his wife Hope of Vineyard Haven, Erin Teixeira and her husband Robert of Vineyard Haven, Lia Harris and her husband Douglas of Berwick, ME and Diana Burke and her husband Thomas of Kingston. Brother of Karen Brown of Middleboro, Janis Haseotes of FL, David C. Murphy of Plymouth and the late Stephen Murphy of Middleboro. Cherished grandfather of Isabelle, Emily, Maggie, Stella, Tripp, Cora, Robert, Briggs and Gus. Born in Quincy, on October 25, 1942 son of the late Paul P. Murphy Sr and Katherine (Lescoe) Murphy. He grew up in Braintree and graduated high school in Hanover class of 1962. He went onto become a journeyman electrician with I.B.E.W Local #103 in Boston, specializing in heating and cooling. Paul raised his family in Plymouth, then enjoyed his retirement in Port St. Lucie, FL. Over the years, Paul worked on projects at many local landmarks, including the World Trade Center and various prestigious colleges & universities, and also national landmarks such as the Alaskan Pipeline and Turkey Point nuclear power plant. In his spare time, Paul enjoyed restoring classic cars, gardening and other home projects, as he was multi-talented in carpentry and mechanics. He worked hard and played hard, always looking for a good time with family and friends. His laugh was infectious and brought smiles and joy to all around him. Visiting hours in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home 373 Court St. North Plymouth (Near Cordage Park) on Monday, January 6 from 4:30 | 6:30 with a service at 6:30 pm. Cremation will follow in Vine Hills Crematory. Memorial donations in his name may be made to Child Neurology Foundation. Online guestbook please visit www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 4, 2020