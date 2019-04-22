|
Paul Pedro, age 67, of Weymouth, entered into eternal life on April 20, 2019. Paul grew up in East Boston and Revere and has lived in Weymouth since 1987. Mr. Pedro was a sprinkler design engineer at Carlysle Engineering in Boston. Paul was a Eucharistic minister at Sacred Heart Church in Weymouth. Beloved husband of Patricia C. (Connolly) Pedro. Devoted father of Christian Pedro of Somerville, Conor Pedro and his wife Jaclyn Zeoli of Plymouth, Sasha Pedro of Weymouth, and Rachel Pedro of Weymouth. Beloved brother of Mary Pedro of Peabody, John Pedro and his wife Francine of Brookline, N.H., Patricia Alicandro and her husband Joseph of Arlington, the late Joanne Furia, and the late Joseph Pedro. Brother-in-law of Elaine Pedro of Peabody. Paul was also greatly loved by his many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth on Wednesday, April 24, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours on Tuesday from 4 - 8 p.m. If desired, donations may be made In his memory to: In Season and Out of Season, (Father Tom DiLorenzos Radio Show) P O Box 602, East Boston, MA 02128. For directions and messages, see clancylucid.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 22, 2019