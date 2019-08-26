|
Paul R. Antonelli, age 81, of Plymouth, formerly of Quincy, passed away peacefully, Friday, August 23, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Quincy, to the late Guido and Esperanza (Lastra) Antonelli. Paul was raised in Quincy and was graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1955, and Boston University, School of Music, Class of 1959. Paul served in the Army National Guard in the 1950s. He had lived in Plymouth for six years, previously in Quincy for seventy-five years. While at Boston University, Paul was among the chosen few to study opera with the legendary Sarah Caldwell. Blessed with a lovely lyric baritone, he appeared in many student productions. Upon graduation, he was a frequent guest with local jazz singer Maggie Scott on the popular TV show "Stairway to the Stars" hosted by the late Jess Cain. The smooth, rich, velvety sound of his voice made him a masterful interpreter of Italian songs, a voice that also captured the essence of the Great American Songbook in the timeless tradition of his idols Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Tony Bennett. His sixty-year career took him to numerous local clubs, outdoor concert venues, singing with a variety of bands, and recording hundreds of radio and TV commercials. Among the many songs in his repertoire, his version of "Old Man River" remains a classic. Several years ago, he made a CD "Paul Antonelli sings the American Songbook" with arrangements by Jack Martin, a lasting tribute to his talent as a singer's singer with his impeccable phrasing and marvelous vocal technique, all hallmarks of a great artist. He was a lifelong member of the Boston Musicians Association, Local 9 - 535, fondly remembered by his fellow musicians, fans, family, and friends. Paul loved to make people happy with his smile, sense of humor, and wonderful voice. Beloved husband of Maureen A. (Caron) Antonelli. Devoted cousin of Ilo Paronich and his wife Nancy of Plymouth, Constance Pisacreta of Canton, Dolores Lalama of Braintree, and Anita Hutchison of Duxbury as well as their families. Dear brother-in-law of Joyce Paul and her husband Marty of South Easton and lifelong friend of Ron Della Chiesa and his wife Joyce of Dorchester. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Tuesday, August 27, at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation at the funeral home prior to the Mass from 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. Interment Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy. For those who wish, donations in Paul's memory may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 26, 2019