Paul R. Bryant, 74, of Rockland, died on December 6, 2019, in New England Sinai Hospital in Stoughton. He was born in Weymouth, son of the late Charles and Gladys (Zeoli) Bryant. Paul was raised and educated in Rockland, graduating from Rockland High School in 1964. Later, he was proud to serve his country as a member of the Army National Guard. Paul was a self employed electrician serving the Rockland area for over 40 years. Mr. Bryant enjoyed collecting antiques. He had a particular intrest and enjoyment of antique clocks. He loved his frequent trips to Brimfield to buy, sell and trade antiques. Paul was a member of the Rockland Aerie of Eagles 841. He was also a member of the American Legion. Paul is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn (DeScenzo) Bryant of Rockland. He was the father of Lisa M. Kelley of Rockland; grandfather of Shannon E. Kelley of Rockland; brother of Ronald Bryant of Whitman and Mark Bryant of Byfield, Charles Bryant of N.H., and the late Maryellen Walsh, Bruce Bryant and Walter Bryant. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family welcomes friends and loved ones to celebrate Paul's life at a memorial visitation on Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home, 135 Union Street, Rockland.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 3, 2020