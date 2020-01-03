Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home
135 Union Street
Rockland, MA 02370
781-878-1775
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home
135 Union Street
Rockland, MA 02370
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Bryant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul R. Bryant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul R. Bryant Obituary
Paul R. Bryant, 74, of Rockland, died on December 6, 2019, in New England Sinai Hospital in Stoughton. He was born in Weymouth, son of the late Charles and Gladys (Zeoli) Bryant. Paul was raised and educated in Rockland, graduating from Rockland High School in 1964. Later, he was proud to serve his country as a member of the Army National Guard. Paul was a self employed electrician serving the Rockland area for over 40 years. Mr. Bryant enjoyed collecting antiques. He had a particular intrest and enjoyment of antique clocks. He loved his frequent trips to Brimfield to buy, sell and trade antiques. Paul was a member of the Rockland Aerie of Eagles 841. He was also a member of the American Legion. Paul is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn (DeScenzo) Bryant of Rockland. He was the father of Lisa M. Kelley of Rockland; grandfather of Shannon E. Kelley of Rockland; brother of Ronald Bryant of Whitman and Mark Bryant of Byfield, Charles Bryant of N.H., and the late Maryellen Walsh, Bruce Bryant and Walter Bryant. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family welcomes friends and loved ones to celebrate Paul's life at a memorial visitation on Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home, 135 Union Street, Rockland.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -