1/1
Paul R. Buckley Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul R. Buckley Jr., age 57, of Rockland, formerly of Cohasset, passed away on Sept. 13, 2020. Beloved son of Paul R. and Patricia M. (Doody) Buckley of Cohasset. Loving brother of Paula Kistka and husband Edward of Englewood, FL, Marina MacIntosh and husband Donald of Mason, NH, and Donna Simonelli and husband Kenneth of Cohasset. Loving uncle of three nephews and two nieces. Also survived by his aunts, uncles, and his former spouse Elizabeth Calvi Asnes. Paul was a graduate of Cohasset High School, Massasoit Community College and Wentworth Tech. Institute. He loved working with steel and welding. His career took him from Buckley Corp, to PR Buckley Co., Inc., to later working for his own company, PR Buckley Welding, creating railings and other metal fabrication. Paul loved motorcycles, animals, but most of all his family. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, Cohasset. To register to attend the funeral Mass or to livestream it, please visit https://paulbuckleyfuneralmass.eventbrite.com/. COVID guidelines of masks, social distancing, and others apply. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Paul may be made to the Rockland Food Pantry, 12 Church St., Rockland, MA 02370. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-383-0200

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved