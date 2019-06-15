|
Paul R. Hayes, 51 of Marshfield, formerly of Pembroke, lost his courageous battle with Leukemia on his mother's birthday, June 12, 2019, just two days before his own 52nd birthday on June 14. Paul was welcomed into this world in 1967 to Paul R. Hayes Sr. and Judith "Judi" (Doherty) Hayes. When Paul Jr. lost his mom to cancer in 1977, his world changed. His dad stepped up to raise him and his sister, Tammi Hayes, on his own. He then met and married Paul Jr.'s step-mom Lori in 1984. Lori and her son, Mathew Stella, joined and become a blended family. Paul was educated in Marshfield and graduated from Silver Lake Regional High School. He also attended Massasoit Community College. He met and married his loving wife, Jennifer Hayes on June 7, 2003, and had two sons Jeremy P. Hayes and John "Jack" J. Hayes. Paul is also survived by his mother-in-law, Karen DiGravio of Marshfield, sister-in-law Kelly Hayes, and niece Crystal Hayes. Paul worked for Cape Cod Express for several years but his passion was carpentry. He became self employed in the field of carpentry, where he found his niche. He loved to cook and take his sons to sporting events and monster truck shows. He loved and played ice hockey in his younger years . He was all about his family and friends. Paul is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and numerous cousins. Paul had an easy going, laid back and loving personality. He was also a jokester. He was loved by countless friends. He will be sorely missed by all who were touched by him. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Homes, 551 Washington Street, Rte. 53, Hanover, on Monday from 4 - 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Mary of the Sacred Heart Church, 392 Hanover Street, Rte 139, Hanover, on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wicked Good Cause, PO Box 217A, Duxbury, MA 02331 or to , N.E. Chapter, 70 Walnut St., Suite 301, Wellesley, MA 02481. For directions and to sign Paul's online guest book, please visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 15, 2019