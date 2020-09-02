1/1
Paul T. Nolan
Paul T. Nolan, age 64, of Milton, and Lincoln, N.H., passed away at Mass General Hospital on August 28, 2020. following an accident. Paul was the devoted father of Sean P. Nolan and Ryan M. Nolan of Milton. Loving fiance of Cheryl Cartier of Salisbury and affectionately known as "Papa" to Christian M. Cartier. Son of the late Hugh E. and Helen V. Nolan, brother of Donna Nolan of Hingham. "Uncle Paul" to cherished nieces and nephews. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Thursday 4-7 p.m. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, only 25 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Agatha Church, Milton. Burial in Milton Cemetery. Paul was known for his charitable giving and fundraising. If you would like to do the same, you can donate in Paul's memory to St. Joseph's Church, 25 Church St., Lincoln, NH 03251. For complete obituary and guest book, see www.alfreddthomas.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
September 1, 2020
My heart goes out too Sean and Ryan Thinking of your bot sending me Sincere condolences at this time. My thoughts and prayers are with you. You Dad loved you both dearly. God bless you both
Justine Lewis
