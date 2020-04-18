|
|
Paul V. Kreckler, age 93, of Holbrook formerly of Randolph, died peacefully at home on April 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness. Paul was the son of Francis and Elsie Kreckler. He was married for 51 years to the love of his life, the late Rita (Crowley) Kreckler. Paul is survived by his children: Paul and his wife Marilyn (Marstons Mills), Thomas and his wife Elaine (Hanson), Theresa Heffernan and her husband Stephen (Rockland), Marilynn Barr and her husband Al (Rockland), Daniel and his wife Kristin (Randolph) and the late William Kreckler (Tampa, FL). Paul is also survived by his brother, John Kreckler and 14 grand- children and 7 great-grandchildren. Paul served in Europe during World War II as a Technical Sergeant with the 3rd Infantry Division. When he returned from the war, he married Rita and moved to Randolph where they lived for 40 years and raised their growing family. Paul loved Rita, and because of Ritas love of the ocean, they retired to Wareham to enjoy the beach and their life together until Rita passed away in 1999. Paul then moved to Holbrook where he spent the remainder of his life close to his brother, children, and grandchildren. He will be missed by his family, who loved his teasing, his made-up stories, his turkey soup, and how hard he worked for his loved ones. Burial will be private. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., W. Bridgewater, MA 02379, www.oldcolonyhospice.org. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St., Holbrook. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 18, 2020