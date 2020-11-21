Rev. Paul V. MacDonald, age 88, passed away peacefully November 17, 2020, after a brief illness. Fr. Paul was a retired priest of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston for over 60 years. He was a member of the class of 1959 St. John's Seminary. A lifelong resident of West Roxbury, he was the son of the late Leo and Jeanette MacDonald. Fr. Paul served at St. Williams, Dorchester, St. Coleman's, Brockton, Sacred Heart, Weymouth Landing and St. Francis Xavier, Scituate. His dedicated service continued in the parishes of St. John Chrysostom and St. Theresa, both in West Roxbury and St. Joseph's, Needham. Fr. Paul was a true man of the people who loved animals, and was well known in both the parishes and restaurants in West Roxbury and Dedham. His neighbors, their pets, parishioners and waitstaff were like family to him and his presence will be sorely missed. Paul was also predeceased by his brother, David and his wife Lucy (Iadonisi), and her son, Kenney (Logan) of Dedham. He is survived by his beloved cousins, John R., Daniel F., and Paul E., of Boston and Edward J., of Wilmington, N.C. Fr. Paul also leaves behind MacDonald cousins in Maple Hill, PEI Canada where he spent many summers in his youth, Grant, Gerard, Barbara (Brazil), Kermit, Mary (Gallant) and their spouses and families. In Toronto, Ontario: Margaret and John. Predeceased by cousins Edward MacDonald of Boston, Donald, Rod and Ronald MacDonald of Grand Falls Windsor, NFLD. Minnesota cousins include Charles, Jean, Linda and Mary MacDonald, along with Margaret Reese of California. Fr. Paul will lie-in-state at St. John Chrysostom Church, 4750 Washington Street, West Roxbury, on Monday, November 23, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (COVID-19 guidelines will be followed with masks and social distancing maintained.) A private concelebrated Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Theresa of Avila Church on Tuesday. To live stream the funeral Mass, please visit www.youtube.com/channel/UCB1sw047sVSV2BsWOQvrOHw
