Paul Edward Van Wart, 65, of Norwood, died after a long battle with liver cancer, surrounded by his family, on November 19, 2019, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. Paul is survived by his two daughters, Julia O'Leary (31) and Caroline Van Wart (29); his brother, Peter Van Wart (60); and loving nephews and extended family. Paul was a loving and caring father, brother and friend to everyone. He had a special gift of making people laugh and leaving a lasting impression. Paul was born July 23, 1954, in New Haven, Conn., and was the son of Robert and Charlotte (Dane) Van Wart. He grew up and was educated in Milford and attended UMass-Boston. Following his time serving in the Marine Corps, Paul started his career in the restaurant industry, working as a chef at restaurants such as The Ritz and Magic Pan. Paul spent the majority of his career working as a successful real estate agent and mortgage broker serving the Greater Boston Area and the state of Florida. During his career as a real estate agent, Paul was featured on the cover of Boston Magazine as a top realtor in the State of Massachusetts. He was extremely ambitious and worked hard to provide the best life he could for his family. Paul had many passions in his life, including Boston terriers, the outdoors, and his favorite hobby, movies. He had an expansive collection of DVDs that ranged across genres that he loved to share with friends. Paul was very active and lived life to the fullest in every way. The activities he enjoyed included scuba diving, skiing in Aspen, sky diving and traveling to the Caribbean. His favorite island of all was Grand Cayman, where he spent many vacations with his daughters. A special thank you to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses that worked with Paul at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. He was in excellent hands with their care. A memorial luncheon will be held in Paul's honor on Saturday, November 23, at 11:30 a.m. for family and close friends. If you would like to attend, please reach out to his daughter, Caroline at [email protected]
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 22, 2019