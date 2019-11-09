|
Paul W. Petroski of Braintree, formerly of Roslindale, November 6, 2019. Dear and devoted husband of Stacey (Campbell). Loving son of Evelyn (Reid) and Paul F. Petroski of Roslindale. Dear brother of Julie A. Mazza and her husband Michael of Gardner, and Evelyn Marie Petroski of Roslindale. Loving uncle of Ryan Mazza. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Funeral from the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home 8 Spring St. (at the corner of Centre St.) WEST ROXBURY, Tuesday at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. John Chrysostom Church. Visiting hours Monday 4 to 8 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Paul's memory to the House of Possibilities (HOPe) 350 Washington St. North Easton, MA 02356 or to the St. Baldrick's Foundation, 1333 South Mayflower Ave. Suite 400, Monrovia, CA 91016. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. Guestbook and other information at www.KfouryFuneral.com. Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
