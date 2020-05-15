|
|
Mrs. Paula E. (Cowen) Manter, of Weymouth, formerly of Hanover, died peacefully May 12, 2020 at age 76. She was born in Dorchester, raised in Weymouth, graduate of Weymouth North High School. Daughter of late James and Kathryn (Moynihan) Cowen. Wife of late husband Stephen Stefanowicz and Robert Manter. Sister of James Cowen. Sister in law of Geraldine Rennie and her husband, Ted. Mother of Kathy Annis and husband Paul, Trish Fortin and husband John, Cheryl Psaros and husband Chris, Debbie DiGuisto and husband Steve, Pam Keenan and husband Peter, Robert Eagles and wife Connie, Bill Eagles and wife Laura, Joan Eagles, Michael Manter and wife Lynn, Shelley Gronlund and husband Keith, and Tracy Manter and wife Kim. "Nana" of Brittne, Samantha, Sydney, Stephen, James, Chris, Phil, Sherrill Anne, Jimmy, Jennifer, RJ, Michael, Christina, Craig, Billy, Julianna, Kara, Matt, Katie, Peter, Kurt, Michael, Kristina, Matthew, Steve, Payton, Reese, and Cole. Recently a great-grandmother of Eloise, Mireille, and Jameson. Also survived by many great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Her contributions to the lives of many include a devoted Scout Leader in Quincy, volunteer, and Eucharistic Minister in the parishes of St. Mary's Church in Hanover and Church of St. Clare in Braintree. She had a long career in the medical field starting back in 1967 when she became part of the "Carney Hospital Family", including 20 years as Office Manager for orthopedic surgeon, David G. Heller, MD. Paula's life revolved around her loving family, in which she was admired for her exceptional ability to bring positive energy, enthusiasm, and joy to everyone she interacted with. She will be remembered for her radiant smile, bubbly laugh, selfless acts of love, and devoted faith in which we will strive to live on every day in her honor. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Paula's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. Donations in memory of Paula may be made to at www.act.alz.org.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 15, 2020