Paula F. Meallo, age 82, a lifelong resident of Cohasset, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 20, 2020. Beloved wife of 60 years to the late Albert J. Meallo. Loving mother of Greg Meallo and his late wife Joan of Scituate, Michael Francis Meallo (deceased) and his beloved wife Jennifer of Norwell, and Melissa Meallo Zani and her husband Drew of Exeter, NH. Beloved sister of Gerard "Jerry" Costello and his wife Kathie of VT, and sister of the late Janet M. Gondveer. Loving Nana of Joseph Albert Meallo, Alicia Zani-Conklin, Katharine Hannah Meallo, Lindsey Paula Meallo, Max Gerard Meallo, and six great-granddaughters. Paula is also survived by her sister Janet's sons, Kurt Gondveer and his wife Dina of Hingham, and Eric Gondveer and his partner Kristin Currier of Ossipee, NH, as well as being survived by many nieces and nephews. Paula was born in Dorchester, and met the love of her life, the late Albert Meallo, when her family moved to Cohasset in 1953. Paula and Al had a true, one of a kind love story spanning 65 years, with the last 40 years in their beautiful home on South Main Street in Cohasset that featured impeccable landscaping and a stunning rock waterfall lovingly designed and created by their late son, Michael Meallo. On any given Saturday or Sunday, everyone knew they'd find Al at the golf course, and Paula at all the local yard sales where she would find fabulous deals on so many beautiful items. Friends and family loved to gather at their home, and it quickly became the venue for regular, and sometimes legendary, dinner parties and charity events that always included their homemade chocolates and Sambucca. They made a dynamic duo as landlords, with Paula excelling as a Realtor in Cohasset. Paula and Al were lifelong parishioners at St. Anthony's Church in Cohasset, and Glastonbury Abbey in Hingham, where you would always see Paula wearing an incredibly beautiful hat from her extensive collection. They also held an annual charity Christmas Wrap for nearly 20 years to benefit The Italian Home For Children and served on the Glastonbury Abbey Auction committee. Paula and Al exemplified how to live, laugh, laugh some more, and love unconditionally - hence the extra doses of laughter along the way. They were loved greatly, and they will be missed tremendously, but their loved ones take comfort knowing that Al and Paula are together again. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Paula may be made to The Italian Home for Children, 1125 Centre Street, Boston, MA 02130-3495. In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be a recording of the service posted on Paula's tribute page following the private graveside service. Please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com/obituary/Paula-Meallo to share a remembrance. 781-383-0200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 29, 2020.