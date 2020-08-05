1/1
Paula J. Donahue
Paula Jean Donahue, age 55, of Abington, died peacefully, July 22, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Boston, Paula was the daughter of Lawrence M. Donahue of Richmond, Maine and Margaret E. (Barnes) Donahue of Quincy. Paula also leaves behind, her husband and love of her life, Edmisail "Eddie" Rodrigues with whom she shared the last 20 years. She is also survived by her two brothers, Mark of Chicopee, and Michael of Moultonborough, NH, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her family, Paula also leaves behind many support staff from Growthways, Inc. Together with her husband, Paula lived in Abington for many years enjoying the opportunities afforded her living in the small, tight knit community. She was a graduate of Cardinal Cushing School and worked for many years at Trucchis Supermarket. Paula will always be remembered for her bright smile and unique laugh. Paula enjoyed spending time with her husband, friends and mother. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband and together they took many cruises to places such as Puerto Rico, the Bahamas and Bermuda and visited many US cities. Paula enjoyed helping others and had volunteered for many years at the Colony Center for Health & Rehabilitation in Abington and was an active member of the Brockton Area Self Advocates. Annually she assisted at the Brockton Hospital Walk for Cancer handing out water to the participants. Reading, arts &crafts, doing word puzzles and listening to music were also important to Paula. She enjoyed bowling and roller skating. Visitation will be held at the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123) in Brockton on Thursday August 6 at 12:30 with a service at 1:30pm. Burial will be private at the St. Francis Cemetery in Walpole. In following COVID-19 guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing observed. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral and Cremation Service.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 5, 2020.
