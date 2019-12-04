|
Paula Marie (Macello) Josephson, of Hull, formerly of Savin Hill, died November 28, 2019. Paula had a love for all living things. A love her family, especially her kids, and their wonderful kids. She enjoyed the beach most! Also taking photos of things like the ocean and beautiful things found in a garden. man did she enjoy to garden! She was the owner of Angels Infinity Niche, a Vintage/ Thrift boutique on Dorchester Avenue. Paula was always giving, caring, a loving mother, and she was a great sister. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Daughter of the late Paul Macello Sr. and June Macello. Loving mother of Julie Esqueda, her husband Victor and her daughter Kasey Josephson. Cherished sister of Paul Macello of Hull and the late June Clooney and her husband John. Loving grandmother of KaiLea and NaLahni Esqueda and Kali and Michael Collins lll. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral Mass Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Parish in St. Ann's Church, Hull. In lieu of flowers, please reach out in memory of Paula to Bay Cover Human Services, Development Department, 66 Canal Street, Boston, MA 02114 or to NAMI Massachusetts, The Schrafft's Center, 529 Main Street, Suite 1M17, Boston, MA 02129. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 4, 2019